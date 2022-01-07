Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

