Truist Securities Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $360.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $291.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

