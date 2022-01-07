TrustSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $111.80 million and $1.21 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006289 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

