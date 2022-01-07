TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 49,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.