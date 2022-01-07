Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $3,696,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.01 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

