Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. 1,751,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $91.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

