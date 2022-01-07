U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,008 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $108,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

