U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

USX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

USX stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

