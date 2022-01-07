UBS Group Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $35.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MEOH stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

