UBS Group Downgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Neutral

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

