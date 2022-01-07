UBS Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $213.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.77.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $224.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 128.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

