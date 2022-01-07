UBS Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $213.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AYI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.77.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

