UBS Group Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $160.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.27.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

