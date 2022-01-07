UBS Group Upgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Buy

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $237.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Shares of HON stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

