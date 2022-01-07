uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

