UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.38. UEX shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 2,104,222 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UEX in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$214.80 million and a PE ratio of -39.50.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

