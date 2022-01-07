UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Acquires £8,772 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider David Shillson purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £8,772 ($11,820.51).

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. UIL Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.86).

Get UIL alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.