Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 34.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

