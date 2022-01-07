Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.