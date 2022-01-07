Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.