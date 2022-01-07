Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $700,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

