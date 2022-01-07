Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $253.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $254.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

