Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Trading 2% Higher

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.04. 21,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 15,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.