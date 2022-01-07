Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.0159

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $10,826.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

