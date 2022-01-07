United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.35

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.40. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 96,690 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -11.54%.

In other news, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749 in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

