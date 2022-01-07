United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.96% of United Natural Foods worth $80,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $756,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 219.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,096 shares of company stock worth $2,143,127 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNFI opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

