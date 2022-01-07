Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,156. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.