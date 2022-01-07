Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
Shares of UTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,912. Unitil has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unitil Company Profile
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
