Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of UTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,912. Unitil has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

