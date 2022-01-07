Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of UBX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 231,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.