Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. Universal Display’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives.”

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.