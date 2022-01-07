Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

