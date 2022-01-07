Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Up 3.7%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

