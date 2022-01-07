USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get USD Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 83,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 188.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USD Partners (USDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.