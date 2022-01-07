VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Financial Contrast

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VAALCO Energy and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.15 -$48.18 million $0.74 4.81 Sasol $14.29 billion 0.75 $588.89 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sasol on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

