Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

VACC has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of VACC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

