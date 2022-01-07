Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

