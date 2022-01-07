Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 92,163 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TA opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $706.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

