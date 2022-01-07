Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.06 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

