Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.50. 72,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

