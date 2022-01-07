Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $39.47

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.47, but opened at $42.87. Valneva shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 560 shares.

VALN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

