Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,055 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after purchasing an additional 596,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

