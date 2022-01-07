Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

SSYS opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

