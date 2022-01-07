Van ECK Associates Corp Has $199,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $335.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.01 and a 200-day moving average of $343.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

