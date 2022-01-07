Van ECK Associates Corp Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

