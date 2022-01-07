Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

