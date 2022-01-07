Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Olympic Steel worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $25.25 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

