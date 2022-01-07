VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Raised by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for 3.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 1.79% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

