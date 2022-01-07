VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 44.0% in December

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $175.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average is $200.69. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $163.63 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

