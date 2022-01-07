Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 294,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

