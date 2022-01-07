Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37.

