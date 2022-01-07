Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.75. 22,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

